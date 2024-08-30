 Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushama Andhare Hits Out At BJP MP Narayan Rane And His Sons Over 'Goonda Tactics'
Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushama Andhare Hits Out At BJP MP Narayan Rane And His Sons Over 'Goonda Tactics'

She exhibited pictures of MLA Nitesh Rane and Jaideep Apte, the sculptor who built the statue, together while talking to the media in Pune.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
SS UBT Leader Sushma Andhare |

Mumbai: Leading an agitation in Pune, SS(UBT) Deputy Leader and Spokesperson, Sushma Andhare targeted BJP MP Narayan Rane and his sons for his “goonda tactics, and threats to the media, police and the Opposition leaders” when the MVA staged a protest in Malvan on Wednesday.

She exhibited pictures of MLA Nitesh Rane and Jaideep Apte, the sculptor who built the statue, together while talking to the media in Pune. Reacting over it Rane said Apte will not be spared (for the statue collapse).

“Narayan Rane's language displayed his character. He was intimidating mediapersons, the police and the Opposition leaders carrying out a peaceful protest at the Rajkot Fort. His sole intention is to spoil the communal atmosphere in the state and create disturbances,” Andhare slammed.

article-image

She questioned the BJP's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis “whether you have let loose Rane and his cheap hoodlums” to indulge in a ruckus, break up any forms of public protests, whether in Sindhudurg or Thane (Badlapur) and create caste-communal divides in Maharashtra.

“If anything untoward happens, then only Fadnavis shall be responsible as the state home minister. We demand that Rane should be booked and arrested for disturbing peace and fomenting violence there,” roared Andhare.

article-image

She pointed out that despite all efforts by the Sindhudurg Police, Rane and his supporters proved to be uncontrollable as they staged a siege and prevented the MVA leaders like Leaders of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar (Assembly) and Ambadas Danve (Council), NCP(SP) state President Jayant Patil, SS(UBT)'s Aditya Thackeray and others from entering the Rajkot Fort.

Andhare reminded Rane of the Avighna Park controversy raised by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The Sena leader alleged that the Ranes were in BJP only to criticise Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena.

