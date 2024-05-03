 Maharashtra: Helicopter That Arrived To Pick Up Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sushma Andhare Crashes In Raigad; Visuals Surface
The helicopter was completely damaged, while no casualties or injuries were reported. Both pilots on board have been evacuated safely as per reports

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Raigad: In a shocking incident that has surfaced from Mahad, in Raigad district of Maharashtra, a helicopter that had arrived in a bid to Shiv Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare who was to attend a meeting crashed while making a landing. The helicopter was completely damaged, while no casualties or injuries were reported. Both pilots on board have been evacuated safely as per reports.

As per a report of PTI, " The pilot of the helicopter was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday. The chopper was scheduled to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30. While the pilot suffered injuries, the helicopter's rotor blades got damaged in the incident, he said, citing preliminary findings."

Sushma Dagdu Andhare is the star campaigner of the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction. She was scheduled to to go Baramati to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Baramati will go for polling during Phase 3 of elections on May 7. Baramati, known as the bastion of the Pawar family,will witness an intense battle between two closely related candidates. Supriya Sule, a three-time MP, will fight it out with her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra, in a highly contested battle for this high-profile seat.

