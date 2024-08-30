Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Maharashtra Govt Faces Criticism, CM Eknath Shinde And DCM Ajit Pawar Issue Apologies; VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: The collapse of the barely eight month old Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Rajkot fort in Malvan turned into a major political issue of Maharashtra. Opposition MVA alliance is leaving no stone unturned to criticize the current Mahayuti government for the incident. Allegations of corruption, appointment of inexperienced and close friend of Shrikant Shinde as sculptor of statue are levelled on the government.

Altercation between BJP workers and UBT workers at Rajkot fort on wednesday has increased the difficulties of the government, when the elections are on the corner. In such a situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde apologised on thursday. A day before that DCM Ajit Pawar had also apologised to thirteen crore citizens of Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister while speaking to the media on Thursday said "The incident was unfortunate and painful. I want to say that the politics of such an incident is unfortunate. There are many issues on which opposition parties can play politics. Shivaji Maharaj is our faith and belief. Therefore, no one should play politics in the incident... If opposition parties are seeking an apology from me then I would say Shivaji Maharaj is my "Aaradhya Daivat' (god) for him not only one time but I am ready to apologize for hundred times."

He further said "We are running the state following the example of Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj. I was always bowing before his statue. I want to tell the opposition that this incident should not be politicized. The opposition should cooperate for the construction of a modish statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

On Wednesday, DCM Ajit Pawar had apologised. "The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fell due to the wind. However, action will be taken against those responsible for this incident. As the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, I publicly apologize to the thirteen crore people of the state. Strict action will be taken against all those at fault," said Ajit Pawar, offering an apology on behalf of Maharashtra for the statue incident.

He also stated that the work on this statue should have been done properly, and all those involved in nation-building should be held to high standards. "The thoughts of those who have contributed to nation-building continue to inspire us. We will not spare those who are at fault. I promise that we will work to ensure such mistakes do not happen again," added Ajit Pawar.

Moreover, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde decided to constitute a joint technical committee including civil engineers, experts, officers from IIT and Navy to find out the cause and conduct a detailed analysis of the unfortunate collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot in Malvan taluka. This joint committee shall determine accountability.

The chief minister also directed the Public Work Department to form a committee comprising the nation’s best sculptors; civil engineers, expert officers and Navy officers for constructing a grand and magnificent statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that portrays his achievements in a best way.