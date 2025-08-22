NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Rejects Fadnavis’ Request To Back NDA VP Nominee CP Radhakrishnan

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar | File

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-SCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he has turned down Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' request to support NDA's vice-presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan, noting that the candidate does not align with his party's ideology.

Speaking at a press conference, Pawar said, "Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urged us to support the NDA's VP candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, as he is the Governor of Maharashtra. It is not possible as he does not align with our ideology."

NCP-SCP supremo claimed that CP Radhakrishnan, while holding the position of Jharkhand Governor, had misused his power during the arrest of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in 2024.

"Also, CP Radhakrishnan was the Governor of Jharkhand. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested during his visit to the Raj Bhavan by central agencies. CM requested that he should not be arrested in Raj Bhavan. He will come out and surrender. But his request was not considered. This is how the power was misused. Thus, we cannot support those who do not believe in democracy," Pawar said.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached out to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SC leader Sharad Pawar, seeking their support for the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan.

While Thackeray said he would consider the request and respond after discussions, Pawar indicated that his party would back the Opposition's nominee.

Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said, "I spoke to Uddhav Thackery ji and Sharad Pawar ji and requested them to support Maharashtra Governor's (CP Radhakrishnan) candidature for Vice Presidential elections. Uddhav ji told me that he will discuss and let me know. Sharad Pawar ji said that he will have to go with the candidate fielded by the Opposition."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan would serve as an "outstanding" Vice President.

"Along with Ministers, Party colleagues and NDA leaders, I accompanied Thiru CP Radhakrishnan as he filed his nomination for the post of Vice President of India. The NDA family is confident that he will be an outstanding VP and will enrich our journey towards national progress," PM Modi's post on social media X read.

CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, who has been the Maharashtra Governor since July 31, 2024, had earlier also served as the Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

