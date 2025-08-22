 Thane Accident: 55-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Injured After Collision With Trailer On Eastern Express Highway In Panchpakhadi
Thane Accident: 55-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Injured After Collision With Trailer On Eastern Express Highway In Panchpakhadi

A 55-year-old auto rickshaw driver sustained injuries after being struck by a trailer in Thane early Friday morning. The injured man has been identified as Sahebrao Yadav, a resident of Thane. The incident occurred on the Eastern Express Highway in Panchpakhadi, Thane West, when a trailer heading towards Mulund Check Naka from Nitin Company was involved in a collision.

NK GuptaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
55-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Injured After Collision With Trailer On Eastern Express Highway In Panchpakhadi | Representational Image

Thane: A 55-year-old auto rickshaw driver sustained injuries after being struck by a trailer in Thane early Friday morning. The injured man has been identified as Sahebrao Yadav, a resident of Thane.

Accident on Eastern Express Highway, Panchpakhadi

The incident occurred on the Eastern Express Highway in Panchpakhadi, Thane West, when a trailer heading towards Mulund Check Naka from Nitin Company was involved in a collision.

Driver Trapped Inside Vehicle for Half an Hour

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines

According to officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the trailer collided with an auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, leaving the driver trapped inside the vehicle for an half hour.

Passerby Alerts Police, Rescue Team Dispatched

A passerby rushed to the scene and found the driver stuck in the rickshaw. They immediately alerted the local police.

Thane Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Woman, Out For Friendship Day Dinner, Killed In Hit-And-Run By Speeding...
RDMC Rescues Injured Driver

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the RDMC, said, "We dispatched a fire tender and a rescue vehicle to the spot. Our team pulled him out of the mangled auto rickshaw within 15 minutes. He was then immediately taken to the civil hospital for further treatment."

