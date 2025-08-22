 Solapur Division Divers Shine At National Aquatic Championship With 8 Medals For Indian Railways
Solapur Division Divers Shine At National Aquatic Championship With 8 Medals For Indian Railways

Adding to the pride, Harish Annaldas, Sr. Technician at Solapur and a former International player, served as the Chief Coach of the Indian Railway Diving Team. His mentorship and guidance played a pivotal role in the divers’ medal-winning performances.

Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
Solapur Division Divers Shine At National Aquatic Championship With 8 Medals For Indian Railways |

The Solapur Division of Central Railway once again made Indian Railways proud at the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2025, held in Ahmedabad. Divers from the division secured a total of 2 Gold, 2 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals, showcasing their talent and determination.

Medal-Winning Performances

Esha Waghmode (CCTC) – Gold in Women’s 3M Springboard Synchronisation, Gold in Women’s Platform Synchronisation, Bronze in Women’s 3M Springboard, Bronze in Women’s Platform Diving

Om Awasthi (CCTC) – Silver in Men’s Platform Diving, Bronze in Men’s Platform Synchronisation

Aditya Giram (TTI) – Silver in Men’s 3M Springboard Synchronisation, Bronze in Men’s Platform Synchronisation

Coaching Excellence Behind Success

Esha Waghmode Leads with Four Medals

A standout performer, Esha Waghmode bagged 2 Gold and 2 Bronze medals, a remarkable feat that underscores women empowerment in Indian Railways and highlights her consistency across events.

Indian Railways’ Commitment to Sports

Indian Railways has always championed sports by providing athletes with world-class infrastructure, professional coaching, and flexible working hours. The achievements of Solapur Division’s divers once again reaffirm Railways’ role in nurturing and promoting sporting talent nationwide.

Recognition from Leadership

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Solapur Division, extended heartfelt congratulations to all medal winners and their coach for their perseverance and excellence. Their achievements not only bring honour to the Railways but also serve as inspiration to aspiring athletes across India.

