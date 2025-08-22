Palghar Ex-Corporator Alka Rajput Alleges Political Pressure In Redrawing Of Ward Boundaries

Palghar Municipal Council |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Former BJP Corporator Alka Rajput has alleged that the recently revised ward boundaries of Palghar Municipal Council were altered under political pressure. In a memorandum submitted on August 11 to the Chief Minister and other authorities, Rajput accused Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of exerting undue influence on officials to modify the proposed ward structure for the benefit of certain corporators.

Draft Revised at Midnight

The municipal council was preparing to announce the draft ward boundaries ahead of the upcoming local body elections. According to Rajput, the Chief Officer of Palghar had discreetly prepared a 15-ward plan and submitted it to the election department. However, a section of corporators reportedly complained to Shinde during his visit to Manor, claiming they had been sidelined in the process.

Violation of SC Directives

Rajput alleged that Shinde summoned the Chief Officer immediately, reprimanded him, and forced changes to the draft. She further claimed that on August 4, the officer was called to Mantralaya (state secretariat) and pressured into revising the plan, in violation of Supreme Court directives. The revised proposal, she said, was finalized late at night on August 5 at the District Collector’s office and forwarded to Mumbai the next day with backdated signatures.

“The Chief Officer and the District Collector are equally responsible for this unlawful alteration of the draft ward plan, which violates confidentiality norms and breaches the law. Strict action must be taken against them, and the proposal should be scrapped,” Rajput demanded in her statement.

Political Ripples in Palghar

The controversy has triggered unrest within Palghar’s political circles. Insiders say the changes could affect corporators across party lines, including those from the ruling alliance. Even District Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik has reportedly sought an explanation from the administration.

Demands for Scrapping Proposal

Rajput has lodged formal complaints with the Chief Minister, the Advocate General, the State and Central Election Commissions, and the Urban Development Department, pressing for urgent intervention.