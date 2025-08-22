 Navi Mumbai News: BJP MLA Manda Mhatre Flags Lack Of Facilities At Belapur Jetty For Dashvidhi Rituals, Demands CIDCO Action
Navi Mumbai News: BJP MLA Manda Mhatre Flags Lack Of Facilities At Belapur Jetty For Dashvidhi Rituals, Demands CIDCO Action

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Mandatai Mhatre; MLA Belapur | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Citizens performing dashvidhi (last rites) rituals at Belapur village jetty are facing severe hardships due to lack of basic facilities, alleged BJP MLA Manda Mhatre after inspecting the site.

No Shelter for Families Performing Last Rites

Locals from Belapur and nearby areas routinely visit the jetty for performing post-cremation rituals. However, with no proper shelter or amenities in place, families are often forced to stand in the open for hours, even during heavy rains. Mhatre noted that tin sheets and a neglected shed at the spot have worsened the situation.

Development Work Stalled Due to Land Ownership Issue

She pointed out that as the land belongs to CIDCO, even the developmental work started under her MLA fund has been halted. “Authorities must explain why tin sheets have been erected here and take immediate steps to provide relief to grieving families,” she said.

CIDCO Intervention Demanded for Immediate Relief

Mhatre has demanded that CIDCO’s Managing Director intervene and ensure the pathway to the jetty is opened and necessary facilities are made available without delay.

