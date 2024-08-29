Pune: Over 1,000 CCTVs Non-Functional in City Ahead Of Ganeshotsav |

Crime incidents in Pune are on the rise, with daily reports of crime against women, murder, vandalism, koyta gang activities, and beatings. In a concerning development, it has been revealed that more than 1,000 CCTV cameras in the city are not working.

As per the report by Saam TV, this issue was brought to light just before Ganeshotsav, raising safety concerns, especially since many of the non-operational cameras are within police station areas.

The Municipal Corporation installed 2,909 CCTV cameras across Pune at a significant cost. However, only 1,855 of these cameras are currently functional, leaving 1,054 cameras inactive. The cameras, though installed by the Municipal Corporation, are managed by the police. Confusion over who is responsible for repairs has led to these cameras being out of service for an extended period.