 Nashik: Youth Killed in Leopard Attack; One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze And More
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Youth Killed in Leopard Attack; One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze And More

Nashik: Youth Killed in Leopard Attack; One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze And More

The leopard, which had previously attacked dogs and other animals in the area, fatally attacked Vitthal, causing widespread grief in the village.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Youth Killed in Leopard Attack; One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze And More | Representative Image

A 17-year-old youth, Vitthal Bhima Potdar, tragically lost his life in a leopard attack at Vanarwadi in Dindori taluka. The incident occurred on Thursday around six o'clock in the evening when Vitthal was returning home after grazing cows on Khanderao hill.

The leopard, which had previously attacked dogs and other animals in the area, fatally attacked Vitthal, causing widespread grief in the village.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Forest Department Officer Ashok Kale arrived at the scene and confirmed that the youth had died due to a leopard attack. The body was then sent to Dindori Rural Hospital for an autopsy.

Read Also
Explore Pune This Weekend (August 24 & 25): Shaniwar Wada Heritage Walk, Art Exhibition And More
article-image

One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Imposes Penalty Against Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker For Failing To Inspect Trading Terminals
SEBI Imposes Penalty Against Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker For Failing To Inspect Trading Terminals
Former Boxing Champion Amir Khan Puts New Wedding Venue For Sale For £12.5 Million
Former Boxing Champion Amir Khan Puts New Wedding Venue For Sale For £12.5 Million
Supreme Court Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for Junior Court Attendant Post
Supreme Court Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for Junior Court Attendant Post
Ravi Teja's FAKE Photo With Chest Tube Goes Viral Amid Muscle Tear Surgery Reports
Ravi Teja's FAKE Photo With Chest Tube Goes Viral Amid Muscle Tear Surgery Reports

The police have arrested three men who assaulted a youth and stole money from his pocket after demanding money for alcohol. The incident occurred at the golf club grounds, leading to a case of forced theft being registered at the Mumbai Naka police station.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Akash alias Akya Vijay Bhoir, a resident of Bhoirwadi slum, Chandak Circle; Arbaz Aslam Sheikh (24); and Rakesh Deepak Gangurde (40), a resident near St. Francis School, Rahulnagar. The victim, Sunil Santosh Singh (22), who lives in Bharatnagar slum, lodged the complaint.

The incident took place on Monday evening (19th) when Sunil Singh was walking towards Sharanpur Road from Bharatnagar. He was on his way to the watchman's room at the golf club ground when he was intercepted by the suspects during a sudden downpour.

The suspects reportedly assaulted Singh, demanding money for alcohol. Akya, one of the suspects, threatened Singh with a wooden stick and forcibly took five hundred rupees from his pocket. Based on CCTV footage from the area, the police were able to apprehend the suspects. Sub-Inspector Sonar is leading the ongoing investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Protesters Confront Congress Leaders in Nashik

Maratha Protesters Confront Congress Leaders in Nashik

Nashik: Youth Killed in Leopard Attack; One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze And More

Nashik: Youth Killed in Leopard Attack; One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze And More

Nashik: Thieves Loot ₹5 Lakh in Three Separate City Burglaries

Nashik: Thieves Loot ₹5 Lakh in Three Separate City Burglaries

No One From NCP (SP) Keen On Being Projected As CM Ahead of Assembly Polls: Sharad Pawar In Pune

No One From NCP (SP) Keen On Being Projected As CM Ahead of Assembly Polls: Sharad Pawar In Pune

Atrocities Against Girls & Women Rising In Maharashtra, Govt Should Remain Alert: Sharad Pawar In...

Atrocities Against Girls & Women Rising In Maharashtra, Govt Should Remain Alert: Sharad Pawar In...