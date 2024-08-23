Nashik: Youth Killed in Leopard Attack; One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze And More | Representative Image

A 17-year-old youth, Vitthal Bhima Potdar, tragically lost his life in a leopard attack at Vanarwadi in Dindori taluka. The incident occurred on Thursday around six o'clock in the evening when Vitthal was returning home after grazing cows on Khanderao hill.

The leopard, which had previously attacked dogs and other animals in the area, fatally attacked Vitthal, causing widespread grief in the village.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Forest Department Officer Ashok Kale arrived at the scene and confirmed that the youth had died due to a leopard attack. The body was then sent to Dindori Rural Hospital for an autopsy.

One beaten up for Not Giving Money to Buy Booze

The police have arrested three men who assaulted a youth and stole money from his pocket after demanding money for alcohol. The incident occurred at the golf club grounds, leading to a case of forced theft being registered at the Mumbai Naka police station.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Akash alias Akya Vijay Bhoir, a resident of Bhoirwadi slum, Chandak Circle; Arbaz Aslam Sheikh (24); and Rakesh Deepak Gangurde (40), a resident near St. Francis School, Rahulnagar. The victim, Sunil Santosh Singh (22), who lives in Bharatnagar slum, lodged the complaint.

The incident took place on Monday evening (19th) when Sunil Singh was walking towards Sharanpur Road from Bharatnagar. He was on his way to the watchman's room at the golf club ground when he was intercepted by the suspects during a sudden downpour.

The suspects reportedly assaulted Singh, demanding money for alcohol. Akya, one of the suspects, threatened Singh with a wooden stick and forcibly took five hundred rupees from his pocket. Based on CCTV footage from the area, the police were able to apprehend the suspects. Sub-Inspector Sonar is leading the ongoing investigation.