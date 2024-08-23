Explore Pune This Weekend (August 24 & 25): Shaniwar Wada Heritage Walk, Art Exhibition And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is bustling with energy this weekend, offering a mix of exciting events and heritage walks. Whether you're looking for vibrant activities or cultural explorations, the city has something for everyone. Dive into the list below and make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune.

1. Art Exhibition: At the Raja Ravi Varma Gallery on Ghole Road, 15 artists are presenting their creative interpretations of the theme 'Metamorphosis.' This exhibition delves into the complexities of change through diverse artistic expressions. Running from August 20 to August 25, it offers a unique exploration of transformation through art.

2. Seed Stories: This initiative aims to reclaim the diverse narrative of seeds, challenging patriarchal monocultures. By bringing together experts, seed savers, and artists, the project seeks to restore the cultural and ecological significance of native seed diversity and envision a future where seeds are valued as symbols of resilience and hope. The event is being held at the Fergusson College Amphitheatre.

3. Shaniwar Wada Heritage Walk: Shaniwar Wada, the seat of power of the Maratha Empire from 1732 to 1818, located in the heart of Pune, is a popular tourist attraction. On this walk, you can explore various historical sites, including the Dilli Darwaja, Ganesh Darwaja, Narayan Darwaja, Khidki Darwaja, Mastani Darwaja, Chiman Baug, Ganesh Rang Mahal, Aaina Mahal, Hazari Karanji, Bajirao Peshwa Diwankhana, Royal Kitchen, Secret Meeting Room, Peacock & Deer Garden, Servant Quarters, and Servants’ Kitchen. Relive the once-glorious royal past with an enriching and immersive experience as you walk through the by-lanes of history.

4. Wisdom of Sun: The Sun, the heart of our solar system, bestows life, light, warmth, and energy upon everything it touches. Every living being is intrinsically aligned with its cycles of day and night, as well as the changing seasons. Ancient traditions, both eastern and western, have long revered the Sun as a vital source of life, while modern science continually unveils new revelations about its nature. What secrets and lessons can we glean from our Sun? Join the aspiring philosophers of New Acropolis to explore these profound insights!

