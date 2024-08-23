Pune: Leshpal Javalge Who Saved Woman from Koyta Attack in 2023 Detained Alongside MPSC Protesters |

In Pune, police detained Leshpal Javalge on Thursday, who had previously saved a young woman from a Koyta attack driven by one-sided love. Leshpal, along with other MPSC student protesters, was taken into custody by the police.

Who is Leshpal Javalge?

In June 2023, a young woman was attacked by a man at Sadashiv Peth in Pune. At that time, a student, Leshpal who was present, saved the young woman's life, risking his own. Following the incident, many political parties and social organizations, including Raj Thackeray, announced awards praising Leshpal. The Chief Minister himself also announced an award for him.

Read Also Pune: Leshpal Jawalge Who Saved Girl From Sickle Attack Honoured For Brave Rescue

MPSC Protest Continues

Several government job aspirants preparing for the MPSC preliminary exam have been protesting in Pune since Tuesday night, demanding a rescheduled date, as the current date (August 25) conflicts with the Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exam for clerical posts. Although the MPSC postponed the exam on Thursday, the students continued their protest over additional demands.

The protesters were not satisfied with the postponement alone and vowed to continue their agitation until their primary demand of including 258 posts from the agriculture department in the upcoming MPSC prelims was met.

"Our protest will persist until our other demands, such as the inclusion of 258 agriculture department posts in the MPSC exam, are addressed," stated one of the candidates.

Five protestors detained

On Thursday, five protestors were detained after attempting to block a major road in Pune, causing a disruption to public order, according to a senior police official.

"Despite our repeated requests, some protesters created a disturbance and tried to block Lal Bahadur Shastri Road (LBS Road). As a precautionary measure, we detained five individuals," the official explained.

The detained job seekers were later released, the official added.

Previously, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had expressed support for the candidates, warning that he would join their protest if the government did not clarify its stance on the issue.

"It is the state government's responsibility to consider the interests of students taking the MPSC exam. However, it seems the authorities are not taking it seriously. If the government does not clarify its position by tomorrow (Thursday), I will join the protest to ensure justice for the candidates," Pawar posted on X late Wednesday night.

NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar also showed support for the protesting MPSC aspirants and joined their demonstration.