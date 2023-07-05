 Pune: Leshpal Jawalge Who Saved Girl From Sickle Attack Honoured For Brave Rescue
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Leshpal Jawalge Who Saved Girl From Sickle Attack Honoured For Brave Rescue

Pune: Leshpal Jawalge Who Saved Girl From Sickle Attack Honoured For Brave Rescue

This recognition comes after several political and social groups, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), felicitated Jawalge for his courageous act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Leshpal Jawalge Who Saved Girl From Sickle Attack Honoured For Brave Rescue |

Leshpal Jawalge, the brave individual who saved a girl from a vicious sickle attack in the Peth area of Pune last month, was honoured by the Pune unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday. This recognition comes after several political and social groups, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), felicitated Jawalge for his courageous act.

The incident occurred when a 21-year-old girl, riding pillion on a scooter with a friend, was confronted by the attacker near a temple. The assailant demanded to speak with her, but when she refused and attempted to walk away, he unleashed a brutal attack with a sickle, injuring her arm. Despite her friend's hasty retreat and the shocked onlookers, the assailant pursued the girl, attacking her twice more, causing injuries to her hand and head.

In a stroke of luck, Leshpal Jawalge, a local student passing by, witnessed the girl's distress and the attacker in pursuit. Jawalge swiftly intervened, dropping his bag and giving chase. He managed to apprehend the attacker, pinning him down on the road with the assistance of other passersby who joined in to subdue the assailant.

Jawalge's selfless act of heroism has garnered widespread recognition, with various political and social groups commending his bravery.

Read Also
Pune: A Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By A Young Teenage Boy In School
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Leshpal Jawalge Who Saved Girl From Sickle Attack Honoured For Brave Rescue

Pune: Leshpal Jawalge Who Saved Girl From Sickle Attack Honoured For Brave Rescue

Pune: CII And MIT-ADT University Sign MoU To Foster Corporate Start-up & Innovation Connect

Pune: CII And MIT-ADT University Sign MoU To Foster Corporate Start-up & Innovation Connect

Pune: 765 Builders Register On PMC's Treated Sewage Water Booking App

Pune: 765 Builders Register On PMC's Treated Sewage Water Booking App

Pune Police Parades 9 Arrestees Of Koyta Gang Who Targeted College Students

Pune Police Parades 9 Arrestees Of Koyta Gang Who Targeted College Students

39 Percent Rainfall Deficit In Maharashtra: Centre Reviews Drought Preparedness In Pune Meet

39 Percent Rainfall Deficit In Maharashtra: Centre Reviews Drought Preparedness In Pune Meet