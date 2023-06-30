 Pune: A Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By A Young Teenage Boy In School
Presently, an investigation is going on in order to unearth the details of this incident. This was followed by a complaint filed by a 29-year-old woman. The 12-year-old boy was apprehended and brough before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
A quick action was taken toward the victim by immediately taking her to the hospital for a throughout medical examination. | Representational Photo

Another disturbing incident for India. An event has shocked Zilla Parishad in Pune's Maval town. A 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 12-year-old boy inside the school premises. The incident took place on June 28, during school hours when the authorities at Lonavala rural police where notified.

A quick action was taken toward the victim by immediately taking her to the hospital for a throughout medical examination. The girl has opened up about the incident to her mother, which led the mother file an FIR to the authorities.

In line with the available details, it has been uncovered that the young teenage forcefully grabbed the hand of the minor to the boy's restroom.

The Officials Say:

A First Information Report was registered at a police station under Pune Rural Police on Wednesday after the family members of the girl approached the police.

“The incident took place two days ago in a bathroom on the school premises. The girl narrated the incident to her mother after which the family members approached the police station,” said an officer from the police station.

The 12-year-old boy, involved in this case has been referred to the Juvenile Justice Board. The girl and her family members are being provided counselling support and senior police officials are monitoring the case, an officer said.

