Pune Police Suspends Three Personnel Following Sickle Attack On Girl Near Perugate Chowki

Pune Police Suspends Three Personnel Following Sickle Attack On Girl

The Pune Police have suspended three police personnel on the charge of dereliction of duty in the case of an attempted murder case in Sadashiv Peth, where a jilted lover mercilessly attacked his 20-year-old girlfriend with a sickle in broad daylight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Singh Gill took decisive action by suspending the three police personnel, including a constable, who was stationed at the Perugate Police Chowki under the jurisdiction of Vishrambaug Police Station.

The distressing incident unfolded just a short distance away from the Perugate Police Chowki. However, during this critical event, the three suspended policemen were found to be absent from their assigned duty posts. DCP Gill emphasized that their absence during such a grave incident raised concerns about their commitment to public safety, leading to their suspension pending further investigation. The suspended policemen have been identified as Sunil Shantaram Tathe, Prashant Prakash Jagdale, and Sagar Namdeo Rane.

As the investigation progresses, the suspended police personnel will face disciplinary actions to ensure accountability for their alleged dereliction of duty.

Shocking Attack on Tuesday

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday, a jilted man attacked his female friend with a sickle after she repeatedly spurned his advances. The incident took place on a busy road near Sadashiv Peth, barely a stone's throw away from the Perugate Police outpost.



According to police, the 21-year-old victim was riding a pillion on a scooter with a friend along the road when the attacker, who lay in wait near a temple, accosted them and demanded to speak with her. When she refused and started to walk away, he whipped out a sickle and brutally attacked her on the arm, while her friend whom he threatened scampered off in the opposite direction, and some other passersby looked on in shock. The injured girl tried to push the accused, screamed, and started running towards her college but he lunged after her and attacked her at least two more times with the weapon, injuring her on the hand and head.

Just then, another local student, Leshpal Javalage, who was passing by, saw the girl screaming with blood on her clothes running and Jadhav in hot pursuit. Javalage dropped his bag and chased the accused, caught his right hand and managed to pin him down on the road even as some other passersby gathered strength and rushed to his help.

Meanwhile, the court has granted five-day police custody for the accused as the authorities continue their interrogation to gather crucial information related to the case.