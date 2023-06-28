Pune Student Attack: Two MPSC Students Rescue Girl, NCP MLA Awhad Declares Award Of 1 Lakh

Pune: Residents Rescue Student from Friend's Billhook Attack In Broad Daylight In Sadashiv Peth; Disturbing Video Goes Viral |

It goes without saying that India is sadly up with it numbers for violent incidents. Pune, which is known as a educational hub has ironically faced a similar event. A man allegedly attacked a 20-year old college student in Sadashiv Peth on Tuesday morning. She was attacked with a machete. The accused has been identified as Shantanu Jadhav, a student and resident of Dongargaon village in Mulshi area of Pune.

According to police, the victim had ended their relationship due to the abusive behavior of the 21-year old man. The man has been detained and is being questioned, police said, adding they have registered a case against the attacker under Section 307 (attempt to murder) under Indian Penal Code.

Police Officials Say:

According to the police officer from Vishrambag police station, Shantanu was carrying machete in his bag and charged on the woman and her friend. He said, "Jadhav had been following them, asking her to talk to him. At a point, the rider stopped and he and Jadhav had an exchange of words. Moments later, Jadhav took out a machete he was carrying in his bag and charged on the woman and her friend. The rider then ran away from the spot after resisting some blows by Jadhav. The girl then started running and was chased by the attacker armed with the machete."

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Gill said on Tuesday that the girl has sustained injuries on her head and hand. “The injuries are from a sharp weapon. She has received treatment and is out of danger. A probe is being conducted,” he said.

Two Saviors:

In the following series of news, two MPSE aspirants, Leshpal Jawalge and Harshad Patil proved to be beneficial with respect to rescue the girl and nab the accussed, Shantanu.

“I saw the youth chasing the girl, who fell while running. He attacked her once, but before he could land a second blow on her head, Leshpal caught him from behind. I snatched the sickle from his hand,” Harshad Patil told.

In addition, Jawalge explains how it was for him to experience the incident. He said, "I saw the girl running, but I couldn’t understand what was happening. Then I saw Jadhav with a sickle and realized that she was in danger. People in the area were scared and started running away from the spot. She ran and tried to get into a bakery, but its owner downed the shutter. She soon fell down and the youth was about to attack her on the head, but I quickly caught him from behind.”

NCP MLA Awards Two Saviors:

The news ended by Former minister & NCP MLA Dr Jitendra Awhad declaring an amount of Rs. One lakh as an award for two MPSC aspirant students, who saved the life of a woman attacked by a sickle in Pune yesterday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)