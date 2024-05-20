Girls Outshine Boys In JMI Class 12th (Regular) And 10th (Regular) Board Exams | Representative Image

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has declared the result of Class 12 (Regular) Board exam results. In all the three streams girls have outshined boys in the exam. Out of the total students assessed in all three streams, 47.21 per cent were boys and 52.79 per cent were girls.

In the Science stream, Rameesa Tehseen topped the examination with 94 per cent marks. Ali Khan and Muhammad Inshal have secured the second and third positions respectively by scoring 93.8 per cent and 93.4 per cent marks. The overall pass percentage was 95.69 per cent. As many as 97 male and 115 female candidates have secured first division with distinction while a total of 209 students including boys and girls got simple first division.

In the Arts stream, Saniya Nahid has secured the first rank with 95.8 per cent marks while Humera Nishat got the second position by securing 95.4 per cent marks. Sania Minnat Majumder & Shahina Perween shared the third position with 95.2 per cent marks. The overall pass percentage was 96.13 per cent. 41 male and 109 female students secured first division with distinction while 41 students secured simple first division.

In the Commerce stream, Asma Anwar has secured first position with 93.4 per cent, Fizza Khan got second position with 92.8 per cent and Shifa Anjum has secured third position with 92.4 per cent marks. The overall pass percentage was 70.37 per cent.

21 male and 31 female students secured first division with distinction while 39 students secured simple first division.

Earlier the Office of the Controller of Examinations, JMI declared the result of the Class 10 (Regular) board exam. This year, a total of 97.75 per cent of students cleared the exam. Out of the total students assessed approximately 48.62 per cent were boys and 51.38 per cent were girls.

In the class 10 results, girls secured the top three positions in the merit list. Saima Rizwee topped the exam with 97.71 per cent marks. Suhana Choudhary and Zeenat Nasim with 97.42 per cent of marks secured second position and Aliya Anjum third position with 97.14 per cent.

A total of 410 students secured 1st division with distinction and 114 secured simple first division in class 10 results. Out of the 410 students who secured 1st division with distinction, 238 were girls and 172 were boys.