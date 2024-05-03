Jamia Millia Islamia Launches 3-Wheel E-Vehicle To Empower Physically Challenged Wheelchair Students...

Jamia Millia Islamia

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has launched a 3-Wheel E-Vehicle to empower physically challenged wheelchair students. This initiative was launched on May 2, 2024, by the Officiating Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eqbal Hussain at Nehru Guest House of the university. The e–wheelchair vehicle was provided to JMI under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Yali Mobility, Chennai. This aims to help more than 200 physically challenged students. The wheelchair user can fully control the speed, direction and movement of the wheelchair without the need for an outside person to push the wheelchair.

Prof. Eqbal Hussain started his address by expressing his gratitude to Yali Mobility for providing the e-vehicle that will further empower the physically challenged students of the varsity. He said that the JMI is already having ramp, lift and other facilities for physically challenged students and addition of e-vehicle will not only help them in commuting fast in the campus but will also help the university in NAAC, NIRF and other rankings.

Sakthivel Thayappahn, Director, Yali Mobility said that it chose JMI to provide the e-vehicle under Project Freedom because of its rich heritage as one of the oldest central universities and has third position in NIRF Ranking. Additionally, the university's emphasis on multidisciplinary education, social inclusivity, and cultural diversity aligns perfectly with Project Freedom's goal of revolutionizing accessibility and fostering inclusivity on campus.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohd. Hadis Lari, Officiating Registrar, JMI, Prof. Mohd. Muslim Khan, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, JMI, Prof. Tanuja, Hony. Director, CSEIP, JMI Mr. Sakthivel Thayappahn, Director, Yali Mobility, IIT Research Park, Chennai & his team, faculty members and students of the university were present.