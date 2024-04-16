UPSC CSE 2023 Results: 11 Women Among 31 Jamia Millia Candidates Crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

Jamia Millia Islamia |

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2023 Results were declared on April 16, 2024, unveiling a significant accomplishment for Jamia Millia Islamia. A total of 31 candidates from the university qualified for the UPSC examination, marking a remarkable achievement. Among these successful candidates, 11 were women.



Notably, Nausheen, a native of Gorakhpur, secured the 9th rank in the UPSC exam. Joining her on the list of achievers were several other female candidates, including Jivyanshi Singla, Harshita Sharma, Farheen Zahid, and Prerna Singh, among others, each demonstrating exceptional merit and determination.



Initially, 151 individuals appeared for the written test through JMI Residential Coaching. Subsequently, 71 candidates advanced to the interview stage, resulting in 31 final selections from Jamia Millia Islamia.



Furthermore, among the top 10 students, several female candidates showcased their remarkable performance, with Ruhani securing the 5th rank, Srishti Dabas at 6th, Nausheen at 9th, and Aishwaryam Prajapati securing the 10th position.

The UPSC also announced that a total of 1016 candidates successfully passed the examination, earning recommendations for various prestigious services within the Central Government. The rigorous selection process conducted annually by UPSC comprises three phases—preliminary, main, and interview stages—to appoint officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).



In the UPSC CSE 2023 examinations, a notable number of candidates secured prestigious positions, with 180 candidates securing positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 200 in the Indian Police Service (IPS), and 37 in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Additionally, 613 candidates were chosen for various Grade A posts, while 113 secured positions in Grade B, underscoring the competitive nature and significance of the examination in shaping the nation's administrative landscape.