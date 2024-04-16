Who Is Aditya Srivastava? All You Need To Know About UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Topper

Aditya Srivastava |

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh native Aditya Srivastava won the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2023, earning the esteemed All India Rank (AIR) 1. The findings of the test, which were released on April 16, 2024, have made Srivastava and his family very proud.

Srivastava's path to success started in his birthplace, where he finished his education at the CMS Lucknow branch in Aliganj. There, he excelled academically, earning an astounding 95% on his Class 12 examinations. He also holds a B.Tech and an M.Tech from IIT Kanpur, making him a distinguished alumnus.

Srivastava disclosed in a recent interview that he did not make the decision to enter the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) on a whim. He worked briefly for private enterprises and initially prioritized financial stability, but he soon realized that civil services may have a significant good impact at the local level and provide value to the system, as reported by Times of India.

Surprisingly, Srivastava did particularly well in the Civil Services Exam compared to his previous attempt. After finishing in 236th rank in the UPSC CSE of 2022, he decided to join the Indian Police Service (IPS). He is presently undergoing training at the prestigious National Police Academy in Hyderabad while serving in West Bengal.

A captivating video capturing Srivastava's joyous moment of learning about his achievement has been circulating on social media platforms. The heartwarming footage depicts Srivastava's exuberance as he celebrates his remarkable accomplishment, surrounded by supportive friends who join in his jubilation.

The video, shared by the handle @UPSC_Notes, has swiftly garnered widespread attention, resonating with individuals across various online platforms and serving as an inspiration to aspirants of civil services nationwide.