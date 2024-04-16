Watch: AIR 1 UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava's First Glimpse Of Celebration

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the results of the 2023 Civil Service Examinations. Among the notable achievers in the 2022–2023 exams, Aditya Srivastava has emerged as the frontrunner, securing the coveted top slot.

A captivating video circulating on social media captures the exhilarating moment when Srivastava learns of his achievement, celebrating his attainment of the All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Hailing from the city of Lucknow, Srivastava's jubilation is palpable as he is lifted and carried aloft by his exuberant friends, who enthusiastically partake in the celebration of his outstanding accomplishment.

IAS Topper AIR-1

Aditya Srivastava



Congratulations 🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/5GBdxzZTYt — UPSC NOTES (@UPSC_Notes) April 16, 2024

The heartening video, shared by the handle @UPSC_Notes, has rapidly gained widespread attention, resonating with individuals across various online platforms.

The comment sections across social media platforms are inundated with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and warm wishes directed towards the accomplished topper.

Notably, Animesh Pradhan has secured the second position in the examination rankings.