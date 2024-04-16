 Watch: AIR 1 UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava's First Glimpse Of Celebration
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWatch: AIR 1 UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava's First Glimpse Of Celebration

Watch: AIR 1 UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava's First Glimpse Of Celebration

A captivating video circulating on social media captures the exhilarating moment when Srivastava learns of his achievement, celebrating his attainment of the All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the results of the 2023 Civil Service Examinations. Among the notable achievers in the 2022–2023 exams, Aditya Srivastava has emerged as the frontrunner, securing the coveted top slot.

A captivating video circulating on social media captures the exhilarating moment when Srivastava learns of his achievement, celebrating his attainment of the All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Hailing from the city of Lucknow, Srivastava's jubilation is palpable as he is lifted and carried aloft by his exuberant friends, who enthusiastically partake in the celebration of his outstanding accomplishment.

The heartening video, shared by the handle @UPSC_Notes, has rapidly gained widespread attention, resonating with individuals across various online platforms.

The comment sections across social media platforms are inundated with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and warm wishes directed towards the accomplished topper.

Notably, Animesh Pradhan has secured the second position in the examination rankings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: AIR 1 UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava's First Glimpse Of Celebration

Watch: AIR 1 UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava's First Glimpse Of Celebration

UPSC Civil Services Results 2024 Out, Aditya Srivastava From Lucknow Tops The List; Check Complete...

UPSC Civil Services Results 2024 Out, Aditya Srivastava From Lucknow Tops The List; Check Complete...

US Maintains Welcoming Environment For Indian Students Amid Concerns Over Deaths, Says...

US Maintains Welcoming Environment For Indian Students Amid Concerns Over Deaths, Says...

Indian Students In The US Use Local Safety Apps Amid Recent Deaths

Indian Students In The US Use Local Safety Apps Amid Recent Deaths

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 Registration Closes Today; Apply...

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 Registration Closes Today; Apply...