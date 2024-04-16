UPSC CSE 2023:

PM Narendra Modi | File

The final results of the Combined Civil Service Examination (CSE) have been made public by the Union Public Service Commission. The UPSC IAS Exam results were made public by the commission on April 16, following the conclusion of the IAS exam interview.



Out of the 1105 reported vacancies, the UPSC produced a list of 1016 recommended applicants this year. These individuals would be placed in various departments following their training.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet today congratulated all the candidates who successfully cleared the UPSC exam. He posted on X, "I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication have paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them."

In another tweet, he also offered to those who were not able to clear the exams and said, "I want to tell those who didn’t achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination- setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best."

Aditya Srivastava has topped the UPSC exams this year, achieving AIR 1. Srivastava is a graduate of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and is a native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.