UPSC Civil Services Results 2024 Out, Aditya Srivastava From Lucknow Tops The List; Check Complete List Of Toppers With Name And Marks At upsc.gov.in

UPSC Results 2024 Out, Check List Of Toppers With Name And Marks At upsc.gov.in |

As per the list released by UPSC, 180 candidates were selected for IAS exam this year, 37 for IPS, 200 for IFS, 613 for Central Services Group ‘A’ and 113 for Group ‘B’ Services.

Aditya Srivastava secured AIR 1, followed by Animesh Pradhan and Donunu Ananya Reddy.

This year, 1105 vacancies will be filled in central government departments, which includes Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), etc.

Check complete merit list of successful candidates here.

The Union Public Service Commission has released the final result of the Combined Civil Service Examination (CSE). The commission recently concluded the interview for the IAS exam and released the results for the UPSC IAS Exam on April 16.

This year, the UPSC released a list of 1016 recommended applicants, out of the 1105 reported vacancies, who will be appointed in various departments after their training.

Steps to Check the UPSC Result 2024:

The final result of UPSC CSE is available on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the result after following the steps below

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Final Result tab on the home page

Step 3: Click on the pdf link to check your UPSC CSE Result

Step 4: Press Ctrl + F and find your roll number

Step 5: Save and download the pdf for future reference