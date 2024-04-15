UPSC CSE Final Result 2023 Soon At upsc.gov.in; Check Details Of Candidates Selected Last Year

UPSC CSE 2024 Result Expected To Be Released Soon; Know More Here |

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will declare the Civil Services Examination (CSE) final results 2023 shortly. Candidates awaiting their results can check UPSC CSE result 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The CSE final result 2023 will be declared for 1,105 vacancies based on interview and written tests.

Phase 1 of UPSC CSE Mains interview was conducted from January 2 to February 16, 2024, and the second phase of personality tests was held from February 19 to March 15. The last phase continued till April 9.

UPSC CSE Mains result 2023 for exams held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 was announced on December 3. A total of 14,624 candidates appeared for the mains exam.

In the final result, candidates will be recommended for a total of four posts:

Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

Indian Police Service (IPS)

Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B'

Read Also UPSC CSE 2024 Result Expected To Be Released Soon; Know More Here

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the result PDF:

Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the link for the Civil Services Examination final results

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Look for your name or roll number

Download the PDF for future reference

Last year, 933 candidates were recommended for appointment. The details of category-wise number of candidates selected last year are provided below:

In the General Category, there were 345 candidates.

In the EWS Category, there were 99 candidates.

In the OBC Category, there were 263 candidates.

In the SC Category, there were 154 candidates.

In the ST Category, there were 72 candidates.