UPSC CSE 2024 Result Expected To Be Released Soon; Know More Here |

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to announce the final Civil Services Examination results (UPSC CSE 2024) soon. The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 will fill 1,500 posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among other central government services and ministries.



The UPSC conducted its Civil Service Prelims Examination 2023 on May 28, 2024. According to media reports, the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 is expected to be made public on April 15, 2024. On the other side, the UPSC CSE (Civil Services) Final Result 2023 date and time have not been announced by the board officials.

The results are accessible on the websites of the commission, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Steps To Check The Final Result

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the CSE 2023 final result link by going to the website's What is New tab.

Step 3: You will see a PDF.

Step 4: Find the names of the suggested candidates by scrolling down.

Step 5: Download and save for later use.

For those who advanced past the preliminary round, the Mains exam was administered on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023, in two shifts of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Phased interviews and personality assessments were done by the CSE 2023 between January 2 and April 9. The ranking will be determined by adding the grades from the interview and personality test to the grades obtained for each of the compulsory papers (Paper I through Paper VII).

The maximum score on the Interview/Personality Test is 275, and there is no minimum required. Thus, the final ranking of the candidates would be based on the scores they obtained in the written sections of the Civil Services (Main) Examination and the interview.

