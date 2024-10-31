Diwali 2024 Celebrations: Mumbai University Hosts Diplomats From Over 26 Countries To Promote Cultural Exchange

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Diplomats from over 26 countries along with international students from more than 55 countries studying at Mumbai University (MU) attended the Diwali celebrations held at the university's historic Sir Kavasji Jahangir convocation hall. The event named 'Diwali Sandhya' aimed to showcase the significance of Diwali within India's rich heritage while fostering international ties through cultural exchange.

The event was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, who welcomed representatives from countries including Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, the UK and the USA. The presence of the diplomats from several countries highlighted the global interest in Indian traditions and underscored the university's commitment to internationalisation in education.

Addressing the attendees, Kulkarni elaborated on the university's initiatives to strengthen partnerships with foreign institutions. Through its School of Foreign Languages, MU has initiated various plans to open new avenues of opportunity with foreign universities, he informed the diplomats. He also highlighted the role of the national and international student and partnership/fellowship centres, which are designed to facilitate collaborations with globally recognised universities.

“These centres promote global partnerships and collaborations, and the university has signed academic agreements with numerous foreign universities. These agreements facilitate the exchange of academic resources, joint research, and dual-degree programs,” Kulkarni said.

“For instance, in collaboration with Saint Louis University, MU offers a dual-degree program in data analytics and cybersecurity. Similarly, to strengthen healthcare services, the university has established a Center for Excellence in Healthcare. Mumbai University is also collaborating with Purdue University,” he informed.

Read Also Mumbai University Annual Convocation To Be Held On 7th January 2025

In his speech, Kulkarni also emphasised on the importance of Diwali as a means of cultural exchange and understanding. He noted that festivals like Diwali help bridge gaps between different nations, fostering mutual respect and collaboration.

Organised by the Student Development Department, the event highlighted MU’s role as a centre for cultural exchange and its ongoing efforts to connect with international communities. According to MU, the 'Diwali Sandhya' not only celebrated the festival of lights but also marked a significant step towards enhancing the university’s global footprint.