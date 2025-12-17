UP Intermediate Board 2026: Class 12 Practical Exam Timetable Out; Details Here

UP Intermediate Board 2026 Practical Exam Timetable Out | upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 2026 Intermediate Practical Examinations Schedule: The UP Board 2026 intermediate practical examinations schedule has been issued by the Office of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, in Prayagraj on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

According to the notice, the exams will be held in two phases across different districts within specified divisions.

UP Board 2026 Intermediate Practical Examinations Schedule: Exam dates

The first phase of the practical examinations will take place from January 24, 2026, to February 1, 2026, excluding January 29 and 30, which overlap with the UP TET written examination. On these two days, schools are directed not to hold any other exams and to proclaim academic holidays.

The second phase will take place from February 2, 2026, to February 9, 2026, for the remaining districts within the relevant divisions.

UP Board 2026 Intermediate Practical Examinations Schedule: District Name

The first group of districts consists of Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti. The second category includes Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

Note: Schools in these districts must rigorously adhere to the timetable to make sure that examinations run well.

UP Board 2026 Intermediate Practical Examinations Schedule: How to access the datesheet?

To access the notice, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Notification regarding Intermediate Practical Examination for the year 2026' link.

Step 3: After this, the notice will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the notice and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to read the notice

UP Board 2026 Intermediate Practical Examinations Schedule: Guidelines

The instructions are as follows:

1. School principals will oversee the conduct of practical examinations under CCTV surveillance to ensure transparency and maintain the integrity of the examination process.

2. The CCTV footage will be securely preserved and produced whenever required by the authorities.

3. High school practical exams will be held at the respective school level and will be evaluated through internal assessments and project work.

4. Private or individual candidates must contact the principal of their forwarding centre in advance to make necessary arrangements for appearing in the practical examinations.

About the Class XII pre-board practical exam

Pre-Board practical tests for Class XII students are expected to take place at the school level in the first week of January 2026. These exams will be administered by school principals, who will monitor all processes and ensure adequate documentation. Students should stay in touch with their school officials for the pre-Board practical schedule and other important information.