Mumbai University Annual Convocation To Be Held On 7th January 2025

The University of Mumbai's annual convocation will take place on January 7, 2025, at the Sir Kawasji Jehangir Convocation Hall. This event will be led by C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra who also serves as the university's Chancellor.

The ceremony is expected to draw prominent dignitaries, including Abhay Kanardikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Union Government, who has been invited as the chief guest for the occasion. The event will see the company of Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor, and Ajay Bhamre, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Occasion dedicated to awarding degrees to graduates

This convocation serves as a formal and significant occasion dedicated to awarding degrees to graduates from various disciplines and levels of study.

The convocation speech will be delivered by Kanardikar while addressing graduates and guests. This year’s convocation will celebrate the academic accomplishments of several students across a wide range of faculties and programs. Degrees will be awarded to recipients of bachelor's and master’s programs, recognising their dedicated efforts and academic journey. Additionally, students who have achieved the highest level of academic distinction will receive the Vidyavachaspati (PhD) degree, further underscoring the commitment to advanced scholarship and research within the institution.

Live stream of the event

In a notable segment of the event, medals will be awarded to students who have demonstrated excellence in their respective university examinations. For those unable to attend in person, the entire convocation will be streamed live on Mumbai University's official YouTube channel. This digital broadcast allows family, friends, and members of the academic community around the world to join in the celebration.