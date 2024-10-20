Mumbai University Reschedules Online & Distance Learning Exams Amid Maharashtra Polls, Check Dates

Mumbai University | File photo

Due to the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mumbai University has postponed some exams for its online and distance learning courses.

According to an official notification released on October 18, all exams that were originally scheduled for November 19 and 20 have been postponed. The university has provided new dates for these examinations, with exams set for November 19 now rescheduled to November 30, and those scheduled for November 20 moved to December 7.

The notification clarifies that the timings and venues for these exams will remain unchanged.

In addition to the exam rescheduling, Mumbai University has extended the admission deadlines for various online and distance learning programs.

The deadline for first-year admissions to the Master of Management Studies (MMS) program has been extended to October 30. Moreover, the admission process for the Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management (both Sessions 1 and 2) has also been extended.

Students are advised to regularly check the official university website and notifications to stay updated on any further changes or updates regarding the exams or the admission process.

For more information, students can visit the official website of Mumbai University.