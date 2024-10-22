Mumbai University Postpones Winter 2024 Law Exams To January 2025

Mumbai University | File photo

For the Winter 2024 semester, the University of Mumbai has changed the dates of the law exams. Originally set for December 2, 2024, the law exams in the linked colleges will instead take place on January 22, 2025.

Additionally, January 22 will see the first LLB/BLS (sem 1) (5 years course), BA LLB (five years integrated degree), and first year LLB/BLS (5 years course) exams.

Kind attention:

Following examination are rescheduled and will now be held as per revised date as shown below in circular pic.twitter.com/TddAQRYXEJ — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) October 21, 2024

On the other hand, Mumbai University has delayed several of its exams for its online and distance learning courses because of the approaching Maharashtra Assembly elections.

An official announcement issued on October 18 states that all of the tests that were initially planned for November 19 and 20 have been rescheduled. Exams slated for November 19 have been postponed to November 30 by the institution, and exams scheduled for November 20 have been shifted to December 7.

The announcement makes it clear that these tests will continue to be held at the same times and locations.

Mumbai University has extended the admissions deadlines for a number of online and distance learning programs in addition to delaying the exams.

For more information, students can visit the official website of Mumbai University