 Mumbai University Postpones Winter 2024 Law Exams To January 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai University Postpones Winter 2024 Law Exams To January 2025

Mumbai University Postpones Winter 2024 Law Exams To January 2025

For the Winter 2024 semester, the University of Mumbai has changed the dates of the law exams. Originally set for December 2, 2024, the law exams in the linked colleges will instead take place on January 22, 2025.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

For the Winter 2024 semester, the University of Mumbai has changed the dates of the law exams. Originally set for December 2, 2024, the law exams in the linked colleges will instead take place on January 22, 2025.

Additionally, January 22 will see the first LLB/BLS (sem 1) (5 years course), BA LLB (five years integrated degree), and first year LLB/BLS (5 years course) exams.

On the other hand, Mumbai University has delayed several of its exams for its online and distance learning courses because of the approaching Maharashtra Assembly elections.

An official announcement issued on October 18 states that all of the tests that were initially planned for November 19 and 20 have been rescheduled. Exams slated for November 19 have been postponed to November 30 by the institution, and exams scheduled for November 20 have been shifted to December 7.

FPJ Shorts
Israeli Woman, Survivor Of Oct 7 Hamas Attack Dies By Suicide On 22nd Birthday; Family Alleges Death Linked To PTSD
Israeli Woman, Survivor Of Oct 7 Hamas Attack Dies By Suicide On 22nd Birthday; Family Alleges Death Linked To PTSD
Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections
1985 Kanishka Air India Flight Bombing: Did CSIS Protect A Mole At The Cost Of 329 Lives?
1985 Kanishka Air India Flight Bombing: Did CSIS Protect A Mole At The Cost Of 329 Lives?
Hyundai Motors India Share Debuts With A Crash Landing On NSE; Declines More Than 5% After Listing
Hyundai Motors India Share Debuts With A Crash Landing On NSE; Declines More Than 5% After Listing
Read Also
Mumbai University Reschedules Online & Distance Learning Exams Amid Maharashtra Polls, Check Dates
article-image

The announcement makes it clear that these tests will continue to be held at the same times and locations.

Mumbai University has extended the admissions deadlines for a number of online and distance learning programs in addition to delaying the exams. 

For more information, students can visit the official website of Mumbai University

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai University Postpones Winter 2024 Law Exams To January 2025

Mumbai University Postpones Winter 2024 Law Exams To January 2025

What Will Be The Next Chapter For Embattled Byju's?

What Will Be The Next Chapter For Embattled Byju's?

Odisha: Schools Closed For 3 Days In These Districts Due To Cyclonic Dana

Odisha: Schools Closed For 3 Days In These Districts Due To Cyclonic Dana

CLAT 2025 Registration Closes Today, October 22: Check Eligibility, Fee Details, And Exam Pattern

CLAT 2025 Registration Closes Today, October 22: Check Eligibility, Fee Details, And Exam Pattern

RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 12th-Level Exam Starts Today, Check Date, Timing and Guidelines

RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 12th-Level Exam Starts Today, Check Date, Timing and Guidelines