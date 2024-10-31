UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Today; Check Steps To Register

UCEED 2025 Registration ends today | Representational Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is set to close the registration window for UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design) today. UCEED 2025, scheduled for January 19, 2024, serves as the entrance exam for admission to various design programs.

Eligible candidates who have not yet registered can still complete the application process online on the official UCEED 2025 portal. The standard registration period, without any late fee, concludes on October 31, 2024. For those who miss this deadline, applications can still be submitted with an additional fee of INR 500 until November 8, 2024.

Steps to register for UCEED 2025

To register for UCEED 2025, follow these steps:

1. Visit the UCEED portal at uceed.iitb.ac.in

2. Create a new account by filling in the required details.

3. Log in and complete the application form with personal, academic, and communication details.

4. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents.

5. Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page for reference.

UCEED 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Following is the eligibility criteria for UCEED 2025

1. Candidates must have completed their Class 12 or equivalent in 2024, or be appearing for it in 2025, in any stream.

2. Candidates can attempt UCEED a maximum of two times, and only in consecutive years.

3. The candidate’s birth date should be on or after October 1, 1999; for SC, ST, and PwD categories, it should be on or after October 1, 1994.

4. Candidates from any nationality are eligible to apply.