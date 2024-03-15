UCEED Counselling 2024 Registration Begins at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Representational Pic

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has initiated the counselling registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) for the academic year 2024-2025. Qualified candidates are invited to apply for admission to prestigious design courses across various institutes, including IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Delhi. Here's what you need to know to secure your spot:

Key Dates and Details:

Registration Period: March 14 to March 31, 2024

Seat Allotment Round 1: April 10

Seat Allotment Round 2: May 10

Seat Allotment Round 3: June 10

Application Fee: Rs 4,000 (non-refundable)

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of IIT Bombay at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Find and click on the link for B.Design admissions.

Log in using your credentials.

Complete the application form with academic and personal information.

Choose your preferred institutes from the provided options.

Scan and upload required documents as per specified format and size.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Required:

Before proceeding with the application, ensure you have the following documents scanned and ready:

Class 12 mark sheet

Date of birth certificate

Physical disability certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate

Nationality certificate

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) certificate

UCEED 2024 Counselling Overview:

Total Seats: 225 B.Design seats across various institutes

Examination Date: January 21, 2024

Final Answer Key Release: February 1, 2024

Results Announcement: March 8, 2024

Applicants who meet the necessary requirements are advised to finish the registration procedure within the given timeframe in order to guarantee their acceptance into the prestigious B.Design program. To find out more details and stay updated, please visit IIT Bombay's official website.