UCEED 2025 Registration Window Now Open; Check Important Details

UCEED 2025 | Photo credit: Pixabay

Registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2025 is now open on the official UCEED website, uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can register starting today, October 1, 2024, and must complete it by October 31, 2024, without incurring late fees. The registration link went live at 1pm. The exam is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025, from 9 am to 12 pm, in a single shift.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate may only take the UCEED exam twice, and both attempts must take place in the same year. The UCEED score has a one-year validity period. For OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL categories, candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 2000; for SC/ST/PwD categories, candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 1995.

The first time a candidate must have taken their Class 12 (or equivalent) test was in 2024 or 2025. Pupils who finished their 12th grade prior to 2024 are not qualified for UCEED 2025. Students from any stream, including science, business, and the humanities, are eligible to take the exam.

How to apply?



Go to uceed.iitb.ac.in, the official UCEED website, and select the registration link.

On the homepage, select the highlighted link tab.

Enter the required information for a new login, such as your name, email address, and mobile number.

Complete the application.

Add all necessary papers to the upload

Press the "Submit" button.

Take a printout of it after downloading it for future use.