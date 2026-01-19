ICAI Releases Revised Date For CA Inter Auditing & Ethics Paper After Postponement; Exam To Be Held On January 31

ICAI Revised Date For CA Inter Auditing & Ethics Paper: The revised schedule for the postponed CA Intermediate Examination, Paper 5 (Auditing and Ethics) has been formally released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This information comes after the institute abruptly announced a deferral on January 17, 2026, leaving thousands of applicants in the dark.

The Auditing and Ethics paper (Group II, Paper 5), which was previously scheduled for January 19, 2026 (Monday), will now take place on January 31, 2026 (Saturday), according to the most recent announcement made today.

A stringent "no change" approach with regard to the new schedule has also been underlined by ICAI. Even if the Central Government, any State Government, or local authorities designate January 31 a public holiday, the exam will still take place as scheduled.

All locations in India and outside will host the exam. ICAI has confirmed that the test will be administered at the same location and at the same time, which is 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, as originally scheduled.

ICAI Revised Date For CA Inter Auditing & Ethics Paper: Steps to download the revised schedule

Candidates can use the instructions below to review and download the updated schedule:

Candidates can visit the ICAI's official website for further information.