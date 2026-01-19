 ICAI Releases Revised Date For CA Inter Auditing & Ethics Paper After Postponement; Exam To Be Held On January 31
ICAI has released the revised schedule for the postponed CA Intermediate Auditing and Ethics paper. The exam, earlier deferred on January 17, will now be held on January 31, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm at the same centres.

Updated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
ICAI Revised Date For CA Inter Auditing & Ethics Paper: The revised schedule for the postponed CA Intermediate Examination, Paper 5 (Auditing and Ethics) has been formally released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This information comes after the institute abruptly announced a deferral on January 17, 2026, leaving thousands of applicants in the dark.

The Auditing and Ethics paper (Group II, Paper 5), which was previously scheduled for January 19, 2026 (Monday), will now take place on January 31, 2026 (Saturday), according to the most recent announcement made today.

A stringent "no change" approach with regard to the new schedule has also been underlined by ICAI. Even if the Central Government, any State Government, or local authorities designate January 31 a public holiday, the exam will still take place as scheduled.

All locations in India and outside will host the exam. ICAI has confirmed that the test will be administered at the same location and at the same time, which is 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, as originally scheduled.

Direct link for official announcement

ICAI Revised Date For CA Inter Auditing & Ethics Paper: Steps to download the revised schedule

Candidates can use the instructions below to review and download the updated schedule:

Step 1: Go to icai.org, the ICAI's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link to the updated schedule for the ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026.

Step 3: Candidates will need to verify the exam dates on a new page.

Step 4: Download the file and save a hard copy in case you need it later.

Candidates can visit the ICAI's official website for further information.

