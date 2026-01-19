 Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu Lauds Milestone As Over 50,000 Students Enrol For Quantum Course
National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) is a Ministry of Education, Government of India-funded joint venture by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which offers more than 600 certification courses.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu | File

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded the massive enrolment of more than 50,000 learners from the state in the Advanced Quantum Skilling course jointly offered by IIT-Madras and IBM Research under the NPTEL platform.

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) is a Ministry of Education, Government of India-funded joint venture by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which offers more than 600 certification courses.

In a post on X, Naidu said, "Happy to see an overwhelming response to the Advanced Quantum Skilling course offered by IIT Madras and IBM Research under NPTEL, with over 50,000 learners from Andhra Pradesh already enrolled." This momentum strengthens our resolve to achieve the goal of creating one lakh highly skilled quantum professionals trained to global standards, firmly positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination for quantum research, innovation, and long-term investments, he said.

According to the CM, this initiative is a key step aligned with the state's broader strategy of future-ready skilling and technology-driven economic growth.

Further, Naidu said he is looking forward to personally felicitating the gold and silver medallists of the Advanced Quantum Skilling course.

The Andhra Pradesh government emphasised that it remains committed to partnering with premier global and national institutions to build a robust talent pipeline in emerging technologies and to ensure that the state remains at the forefront of India's deep-tech transformation, an official release said.

