Karnataka: Mother & 8-Year-Old Son Killed On Way To School In Bengaluru Bus Collision | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A mother and son were killed in a collision with a college bus while they were on their way to school on Bengaluru's Vivekananda Main Road, police said.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Sangeeta (37) and her son Partha (8). Both were natives of Andhra Pradesh.

Sangeeta was working as an assistant at the Army Public School. She had two children, who used to go to the same school. She was on her way to school with her son at around 6:30 am.

At this time, a private college bus collided with her while crossing the road. The mother and son died on the spot due to the force of the accident. Ashoka Nagar police visited the spot and conducted an investigation.

The bodies have been sent to Boring Hospital for a post-mortem. The bus driver is still at large after the accident. The police are searching for the driver, Sunil, who is absconding.

Earlier, in a separate incident, three young men died on the spot after a speeding tipper lorry collided with their bike near Agalakote village on the state highway in Devanahalli taluk on Saturday.

According to the officials, the three young men were travelling on a motorcycle from Devanahalli towards Budigere Road.

The tipper lorry came from the opposite direction at high speed and crashed head-on into the bike. The impact was so severe that the victims suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot, according to an eyewitness.

Immediately after the collision, the driver fled the scene along with the tipper lorry. Local residents who gathered at the site expressed outrage over the driver's negligence and the increasing number of such accidents in the area, according to officials.

One of the deceased has been identified as Touseef, a resident of Chikkajala. Touseef was reportedly a college student. The identities of the other two friends are yet to be fully established.

Devanahalli Police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and the police have launched a manhunt to track down the absconding tipper driver.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)