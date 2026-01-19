 Over 100 Govt School Buildings In Dehradun Found Unsafe, Demolition Planned
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOver 100 Govt School Buildings In Dehradun Found Unsafe, Demolition Planned

Over 100 Govt School Buildings In Dehradun Found Unsafe, Demolition Planned

More than 100 government school buildings in Dehradun district were found to be in poor condition after a review ordered by DM Savin Bansal. Of these, 96 buildings are completely or partially unfit for use and will be demolished. The administration has sanctioned ₹1 crore for demolition and safety measures, ensuring classes are not held in risky structures.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Over 100 Govt School Buildings In Dehradun Found Unsafe, Demolition Planned | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dehradun: More than 100 government school buildings in Dehradun district have been found to be in a dilapidated condition, of which 96 are completely or partially unfit for use and will be demolished soon.

The decision was taken after Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal had asked the Education Department to submit a report in this regard and found that 104 school buildings were in poor condition.

Out of the total, the DM said that 79 school buildings — 13 secondary and 66 primary — are completely unfit for use.

He said that while alternative arrangements for 63 schools have already been made, a substitute setup for 16 is being arranged.

FPJ Shorts
Bella Hadid Lashes Out At Dolce & Gabbana For Walking All-White Models At Milan Fashion Show, Says 'Shocked People Actually Support This Company'
Bella Hadid Lashes Out At Dolce & Gabbana For Walking All-White Models At Milan Fashion Show, Says 'Shocked People Actually Support This Company'
56 Days OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Erotic Thriller Film?
56 Days OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Erotic Thriller Film?
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets; Check Prices In India
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets; Check Prices In India
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report

In addition, 17 other schools have been declared partially unusable; there, only specific structures requiring dismantling will be pulled down.

Read Also
O.P. Jindal Global University Launches World University Leaders Forum At Davos, A Global Platform...
article-image

Also Watch:

Bansal said that based on the assessment given by the Public Works Department regarding the unusable and partially unusable school buildings, an amount of Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned so that there is no delay in demolition and necessary safety measures.

Furthermore, demolition was not found necessary in eight other schools.

Bansal said that teaching will not be conducted in any risky school buildings, and the administration will ensure action in a time-bound, transparent and accountable manner.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 100 Govt School Buildings In Dehradun Found Unsafe, Demolition Planned
Over 100 Govt School Buildings In Dehradun Found Unsafe, Demolition Planned
Mumbai: St. Xavier’s Hosts Zeitgeist Media Fest, Invites Vir Das And Mithila Palkar To The Event
Mumbai: St. Xavier’s Hosts Zeitgeist Media Fest, Invites Vir Das And Mithila Palkar To The Event
Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu Lauds Milestone As Over 50,000 Students Enrol For Quantum Course
Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu Lauds Milestone As Over 50,000 Students Enrol For Quantum Course
Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group Of Schools Hosts First-Ever Literature Festival In Malad East
Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group Of Schools Hosts First-Ever Literature Festival In Malad East
Deakin University Recognised As India's Best Foreign University For Sports & Physical Education
Deakin University Recognised As India's Best Foreign University For Sports & Physical Education