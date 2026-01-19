Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group Of Schools Hosts First-Ever Literature Festival In Malad East

Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group of Schools successfully completed the first edition of the VIBGYOR Literature Festival on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at VIBGYOR High, Malad East. The festival demonstrated the Group's dedication to developing learning environments that foster creativity, curiosity, and meaningful interaction outside of the classroom.

The VIBGYOR Lit Fest, which was created as a celebration of literature and ideas, brought together educators, parents, students, and creative professionals to interact with stories through interactive and participatory methods. Author Dr Devdutt Pattanaik spoke to kids during the festival's opening session and took part in a Meet & Greet author interaction. The event featured an engaging line-up of speakers including Dr. Mickey Mehta, Savitha Rao, Sanaya Irani and Rahul Saini, who contributed diverse perspectives on literature, creativity and learning through sessions conducted across the day.

The day-long program included a range of interactive forms, such as book review sessions to enhance analytical thinking, author interviews that explored the technique of storytelling, and creative workshops that encouraged students to express their thoughts both narratively and graphically. While book exchanges and carefully chosen displays exposed students to a variety of literary genres, activities like comic creation studios, book cover design workshops, and dedicated writing zones provided experiential learning opportunities.

"VIBGYOR believes in learning beyond the classroom," stated Jayashri Bhake, principal of VIBGYOR High Malad East. "Through an enjoyable and captivating literary festival, we organised VIBGYOR LIT FEST to cultivate a love of literature, improve creative writing abilities, and encourage cross-cultural interaction among students. The VLF gave aspiring authors and artists a platform to express their creativity."

Ms. Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson of the VIBGYOR Group of Schools, commented on the festival's successful conclusion, saying, "At VIBGYOR, we see literature as a powerful tool for shaping independent thought, empathy, and expression." We were pleased to witness the VIBGYOR Lit Fest come to life as a venue where books, concepts, and discussions took centre stage, with students actively participating in narratives and artistic endeavours. In addition to fostering a sincere love of reading, the festival was an extension of our belief in experiential learning, allowing kids to imagine, question, and create outside of textbooks and screens.

Workshops led by Myra Multimedia gave students the chance to experiment with multimedia and visual storytelling. Additionally, Amar Chitra Katha (ACK Comics) held workshops on creative writing and comic production, where students collaborated with artists to write and illustrate while learning about the origins and heritage of well-known Tinkle characters like Suppandi and Shambu.