SEED 2026 Result Declared At sid.edu.in; Direct Link Here

SEED 2026 Result: The results of the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2026 have been made public today, January 19, 2026. Those who took the entrance exam can now view and obtain their scorecards from the Symbiosis Institute of Design's (SID) official website, sid.edu.in.The outcome is only accessible online.

SEED 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Students can download their scorecard by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to sid.edu.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "SEED 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your password and SID BDES ID to log in.

Step 4: The screen will show the SEED 2026 scorecard.

Step 5: Save the PDF after downloading it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

SEED 2026 Result: What's next?

Since it determines which applicants will be considered for the following stage, the SEED result is crucial to the selection process.

Eligible students will be contacted for the Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) phase based on their SEED 2026 results. Final acceptance to the BDes programs requires this step.The official schedule states that the PRPI shortlist will be made public on January 23, 2026. Candidates will only be asked to take part in the PRPI phase if they achieve the necessary cutoff scores in SEED 2026.

Admission to SID's Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs is determined by SEED 2026. In order to proceed with the admissions process, thousands of students took the test and waited for the results to be announced.