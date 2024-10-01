IGNOU Extends Registration Window For Online, ODL Programmes; Apply By October 15

IGNOU

The registration date for fresh admission to online and ODL courses in July 2024 has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to October 15. Through the official website, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in, interested applicants who have not yet applied can complete IGNOU online, ODL registration.

With the exception of semester-based and diploma programs, the university has extended the registration period for all ODL online programs to July 2024.

Previously, September 30 was the deadline for IGNOU July admission in 2024.

"Extension of last date for July, 2024 Fresh Admission till 15th October, 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for July, 2024 session (except for Semester based & Certificate programmes) ODL Portal- http://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Online- http://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in", IGNOU posted on social media platform, X.

— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 1, 2024

Application fees

Payment for the registration fee is required at the time of admission and is ₹300/-. Should a cancellation request be received subsequent to the admission confirmation, the paid price will be reduced by 15% of the course fee, up to a maximum of Rs. 2,000.

If a student chooses to get the study materials in soft copy, the amount paid will be reimbursed only after the registration charge is subtracted.

How to register?



-Visit ignou.ac.in, the IGNOU official website.

-Select the "Register Online" button, then "Fresh Admissions."

-Select the tab labelled "New Registrations."

-Complete all the registration information requested.

-Choose a "password" and "username."

-Complete and submit all necessary information

-Using the email address and phone number you obtained as login credentials, log in and provide all the necessary information.

-Decide which study program to enroll into.

-Send in the registration form for IGNOU.