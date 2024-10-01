 IGNOU Extends Registration Window For Online, ODL Programmes; Apply By October 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIGNOU Extends Registration Window For Online, ODL Programmes; Apply By October 15

IGNOU Extends Registration Window For Online, ODL Programmes; Apply By October 15

With the exception of semester-based and diploma programs, the university has extended the registration period for all ODL online programs to July 2024.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
IGNOU

The registration date for fresh admission to online and ODL courses in July 2024 has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to October 15. Through the official website, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in, interested applicants who have not yet applied can complete IGNOU online, ODL registration.

With the exception of semester-based and diploma programs, the university has extended the registration period for all ODL online programs to July 2024.

Previously, September 30 was the deadline for IGNOU July admission in 2024.

"Extension of last date for July, 2024 Fresh Admission till 15th October, 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for July, 2024 session (except for Semester based & Certificate programmes) ODL Portal- http://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Online- http://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in", IGNOU posted on social media platform, X.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Launches 'Laapataa Ladies' Campaign Ahead Of Crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Congress Launches 'Laapataa Ladies' Campaign Ahead Of Crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Mumbai Today To Hold Review Of BJP's Poll Preparations
Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Mumbai Today To Hold Review Of BJP's Poll Preparations
'Dil Nahi, Gaadi Garden Garden Ho Gaya': Netizens Hilariously React To Newly-Wed Couple's Car Decked Up With Leaves
'Dil Nahi, Gaadi Garden Garden Ho Gaya': Netizens Hilariously React To Newly-Wed Couple's Car Decked Up With Leaves
Kashmera Shah Rushes To Meet Injured 'Mama' Govinda At Mumbai Hospital Amid Family Feud (VIDEO)
Kashmera Shah Rushes To Meet Injured 'Mama' Govinda At Mumbai Hospital Amid Family Feud (VIDEO)
Read Also
IGNOU To Now Offer Certificate In Fashion Design; Know Fees, Eligibility And More
article-image

Application fees

Payment for the registration fee is required at the time of admission and is ₹300/-. Should a cancellation request be received subsequent to the admission confirmation, the paid price will be reduced by 15% of the course fee, up to a maximum of Rs. 2,000.
If a student chooses to get the study materials in soft copy, the amount paid will be reimbursed only after the registration charge is subtracted.

How to register?

-Visit ignou.ac.in, the IGNOU official website.

-Select the "Register Online" button, then "Fresh Admissions."
-Select the tab labelled "New Registrations."
-Complete all the registration information requested.
-Choose a "password" and "username."
-Complete and submit all necessary information
-Using the email address and phone number you obtained as login credentials, log in and provide all the necessary information.
-Decide which study program to enroll into.
-Send in the registration form for IGNOU.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU Extends Registration Window For Online, ODL Programmes; Apply By October 15

IGNOU Extends Registration Window For Online, ODL Programmes; Apply By October 15

UPMSP UP Board Opens Application Correction Window For Class 10, 12 Exams 2025, Check Details

UPMSP UP Board Opens Application Correction Window For Class 10, 12 Exams 2025, Check Details

Has The 25-Year Ban On Student Politics Created Mumbai's 'Apolitical' Reputation?

Has The 25-Year Ban On Student Politics Created Mumbai's 'Apolitical' Reputation?

National Testing Agency Set To Announce Results For UGC NET June 2024; Steps To View

National Testing Agency Set To Announce Results For UGC NET June 2024; Steps To View

OPSC Recruitment Alert: 39 SDIPRO Vacancies Available In Odisha Information Service

OPSC Recruitment Alert: 39 SDIPRO Vacancies Available In Odisha Information Service