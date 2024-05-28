IGNOU To Now Offer Certificate In Fashion Design; Know Fees, Eligibility And More

IGNOU | IGNOU

A brand-new fashion design certificate programme will be available from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The School of Vocational Education and Training at IGNOU will be the provider of the new certificate programme. Candidates who are interested can register online at ignou.ac.in.

The course will meet the demands of people who wish to become entrepreneurs, work as assistant designers in the retail or export industries, or simply want to refresh their expertise of pattern creation and sewing in particular.

The programme costs Rs. 5000/-in total, according to the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

A student may apply if they have completed a qualifying Class 12 course. Hindi or English will be the language of instruction. The certificate programme can be finished in as little as six months or as long as two years.

Objective

The program's objective is to equip students with the skills necessary for employment in the textile sector, per an IGNOU press release.

As per IGNOU, the programme aims to cultivate fundamental knowledge and comprehension of fashion design principles; an awareness of the fashion industry in India and worldwide; basic knowledge of textiles; digital technology proficiency in CAD; knowledge and comprehension of pattern-making and sewing techniques; and the development of entrepreneurship and communication skills.

According to the university, the government of India hopes to generate an extra 35 million jobs in the textile industry and export textiles worth US $300 billion by 2024–2025 (texmin.nic.in). The institution also stated that the target cannot be met by the current formal training system. In order to deliver the programme in accordance with industry needs, it becomes imperative to use an extraordinary pedagogical method, such as blended learning, IGNOU continued.