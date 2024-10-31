Medical Colleges Directed By NMC To Submit Details Of MBBS Admissions

Representative image | Representative image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed medical colleges to provide information about students admitted to the first year of the MBBS program for the 2024-25 academic session.

In an official notice issued on October 29, 2024, the NMC mandated that medical colleges and institutions submit the required details through the online system available on the NMC website at nmc.org.in. The deadline for submissions is set for November 8, 2024, at 12 midnight.

Official statement

According to the official statement, “The college authorities are required to submit the details of all the Students admitted for MBBS during the current academic year 2024-25. Through this unique login id all the Medical colleges/Institutions must submit their student's admission details latest by 8th November, 2024 12:00 pm midnight into beyond which the Colleges/Institutions will not be allowed to enter the details of the students into “UG Admission Monitoring Module” Students Entry System for academic year 2024-25.”

The medical colleges and institutions can submit the requisite information through an online system that can be accessed through the Commission's official website nmc.org.in.

Steps to navigate admission entry page

Open NMC Website https://nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/login

Login using credentials sent by NMC and reset the password if required.

On the home page click on Student Admission and then New Admission tab

Click on the “UG Seat/Student Entry” tab

Enter the following information

Category of the College (Govt. / Private/Other)

Minority/ Non Minority

Name of the Counselling authority through which admission made.

Seat Matrix

If Private College (Upload consensual agreement with the Government)