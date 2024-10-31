 Medical Colleges Directed By NMC To Submit Details Of MBBS Admissions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMedical Colleges Directed By NMC To Submit Details Of MBBS Admissions

Medical Colleges Directed By NMC To Submit Details Of MBBS Admissions

The deadline for submissions is set for November 8, 2024, at 12 midnight

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Representative image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed medical colleges to provide information about students admitted to the first year of the MBBS program for the 2024-25 academic session.

In an official notice issued on October 29, 2024, the NMC mandated that medical colleges and institutions submit the required details through the online system available on the NMC website at nmc.org.in. The deadline for submissions is set for November 8, 2024, at 12 midnight.

Read Also
NMC Releases Additional Clarifications on CBME Guidelines; Excludes ‘Heterosexual’ Term To...
article-image

Official statement

According to the official statement, “The college authorities are required to submit the details of all the Students admitted for MBBS during the current academic year 2024-25. Through this unique login id all the Medical colleges/Institutions must submit their student's admission details latest by 8th November, 2024 12:00 pm midnight into beyond which the Colleges/Institutions will not be allowed to enter the details of the students into “UG Admission Monitoring Module” Students Entry System for academic year 2024-25.”

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Crimson Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Crimson Thursday Weekly Draw
Hope In Cancer Treatment: New Immune Cell Discovery Boosts Immunotherapy Potential
Hope In Cancer Treatment: New Immune Cell Discovery Boosts Immunotherapy Potential
Thane: Housemaid Falls Off A Highrise While Cleaning Window In Hiranandani Estate; Dies
Thane: Housemaid Falls Off A Highrise While Cleaning Window In Hiranandani Estate; Dies
‘Eisha Singh Is One Of The Best Female Contestant In Bigg Boss 18’: Splitsvilla 15 Fame Aakriti Negi Comes Out In Support Of Actress (Video)
‘Eisha Singh Is One Of The Best Female Contestant In Bigg Boss 18’: Splitsvilla 15 Fame Aakriti Negi Comes Out In Support Of Actress (Video)

The medical colleges and institutions can submit the requisite information through an online system that can be accessed through the Commission's official website nmc.org.in.

Read Also
NMC Reintroduces MBBS CBME Curriculum, Talks About Informed Consent & Removes 'Virginity Test'
article-image

Steps to navigate admission entry page

Open NMC Website https://nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/login

Login using credentials sent by NMC and reset the password if required.

On the home page click on Student Admission and then New Admission tab

Click on the “UG Seat/Student Entry” tab

Enter the following information

Category of the College (Govt. / Private/Other)

Minority/ Non Minority

Name of the Counselling authority through which admission made.

Seat Matrix

If Private College (Upload consensual agreement with the Government)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Today; Check Steps To Register

UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Today; Check Steps To Register

GATE 2025: Application Correction Facility Begins; Check Details

GATE 2025: Application Correction Facility Begins; Check Details

Medical Colleges Directed By NMC To Submit Details Of MBBS Admissions

Medical Colleges Directed By NMC To Submit Details Of MBBS Admissions

MSBSHSE Extends Form Submission Deadline For Class 12 Exam 2025

MSBSHSE Extends Form Submission Deadline For Class 12 Exam 2025

NHAI Opens Applications For Various Roles; Remuneration Upto 29 Lakhs

NHAI Opens Applications For Various Roles; Remuneration Upto 29 Lakhs