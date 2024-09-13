NMC Reintroduces MBBS CBME Curriculum, Talks About Informed Consent & Removes 'Virginity Test'

The revised guidelines include significant changes | Representative image

After the withdrawal of the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Curriculum 2024, issued on August 31, 2024, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the revised guidelines for the MBBS CBME Curriculum 2024 .

The NMC Secretary, Dr. B. Srinivas, issued a notice on September 12, stating, "The revised guidelines for Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Curriculum 2024, as provided by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), are enclosed herewith. All concerned stakeholders are requested to kindly take note."

The revised guidelines include significant changes, such as:

- Removal of the term "unnatural" from the list of sexual offences

- Inclusion of informed consent in sexual intercourse

-Notably, the terms "sodomy" and "lesbianism" have been removed from the list of sexual offences.

- Introduction of disability guidelines for students with specified disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016

- Emphasis on histories of gender and sexuality-based identities and rights in India

-Revised CBME 2024 guidelines drop virginity test from MBBS syllabus, teaching instead that signs of virginity are unscientific and inhuman.

Earlier NMC CBME guidelines:

The new guidelines require students to describe and discuss informed consent in sexual intercourse, as well as the histories of gender and sexuality-based identities and rights in India. Students are expected to understand the history of decriminalisation of adultery and consensual adult homosexual behaviour, along with the medicolegal significance of various sexual offences.

In contrast, the previous curriculum, which has now been withdrawn, listed "sodomy," "incest," "lesbianism," "buccal coitus," "bestiality," and "indecent assault" as unnatural sexual offences. This approach drew considerable criticism from activists who argued that it was queerphobic and non-inclusive.

Additionally, the previous curriculum did not specify hours dedicated to disability competencies in the MBBS foundation course, prompting activists to seek intervention from the Health Minister.

Following these concerns, the NMC withdrew the initial CBME Curriculum 2024 and has since published the revised guidelines.

Disability Guidelines:

Regarding disability competencies, the revised guidelines indicate that modified regulations for admitting students with 'specified disabilities' under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 will be notified separately for the academic year 2025-26. For the academic year 2024-25, the disability guidelines from the CBME Guidelines 2023 (pages 96 to 98) will remain applicable.

Medical textbooks to be LGBTQIA+ friendly:

In response to earlier judicial directions, the NMC had issued advisories to make medical textbooks LGBTQIA+ friendly, removing the term "unnatural" from classifications in Forensic Medicine & Toxicology. An expert committee was also formed to recommend modifications to the CBME MBBS curriculum, aiming to make it more inclusive for the LGBTQIA+ community.

To view the revised CBME 2024 guidelines, please click the following link: Read the official notice here