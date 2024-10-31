 GATE 2025: Application Correction Facility Begins; Check Details
To initiate the correction process, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Representative Image | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative Image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially begun the application correction process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025, starting today, October 31. This important step allows candidates who have registered for the exam to make necessary modifications to their application forms via the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

To initiate the correction process, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. It’s essential to act promptly, as the correction window will remain open only until November 6, 2024, giving candidates a limited time to ensure their application details are accurate.

In addition to the correction facility, the exam authority has also made mock test links available for GATE 2025. These resources are designed to assist candidates in preparing for the upcoming Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is set to take place in February 2025. The mock tests cover 38 different subjects, providing a valuable opportunity for candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam format and question types.

Exam Schedule

The GATE exams are scheduled to be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. The test will be conducted in CBT mode across 30 distinct test papers, with each exam lasting three hours. Candidates should note that the exams will take place in two shifts each day: the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Changeable Details

Candidates will have the opportunity to update several key details in their applications. This includes changes to their category, paper selection, exam city, and personal information. Additionally, candidates can opt to add an extra test paper if they wish. The admit cards for the exam are slated for release on January 2, 2025, and candidates can expect the results to be announced on March 19, 2025. It is crucial for candidates to stay informed and utilize these resources effectively to enhance their chances of success in the examination.

