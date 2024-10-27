 GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee Activates Mock Test Links—Start Practicing Today; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2025: IIT Roorkee Activates Mock Test Links—Start Practicing Today; Direct Link Here

GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee Activates Mock Test Links—Start Practicing Today; Direct Link Here

Candidates can access these tests to familiarize themselves with the exam format. The GATE 2025 will take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, with a scorecard valid for three years post-results.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
GATE 2025 | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has activated the mock test links for GATE 2025. Candidates preparing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can access the mock tests on the official IIT GATE website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Mock Test Links Now Live

The official website states, “Click on the test paper name or its code to open the mock test link in a new tab or window. These mock tests are designed to help GATE 2025 candidates familiarize themselves with the format of the computer-based test.”

How to Access the GATE 2025 Mock Test

FPJ Shorts
Assam By-Polls: AAP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Atishi & Other Top Leaders Included
Assam By-Polls: AAP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Atishi & Other Top Leaders Included
'Toota Hai Ghar Ka Ghamand'! New Zealand Hand India Their First Home Test Series Loss In 12 Years
'Toota Hai Ghar Ka Ghamand'! New Zealand Hand India Their First Home Test Series Loss In 12 Years
JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events
JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events
Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'
Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'

To participate in the mock tests, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official IIT GATE website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE 2025 mock test links available on the homepage.

A new page will open displaying the links by paper.

Select the desired link, which will open in a new page.

Enter the required details and click submit.

Once completed, the mock test will be displayed.

Take the mock test and click submit when finished.

Save a hard copy of the result page for future reference.

The GATE 2025 examination is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. It will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, featuring 30 test papers that include multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer type questions. Candidates may appear for one or two test papers only.

Read Also
Mumbai: IIT-B Embarks On Massive Infrastructure Expansion; Campus Area To Increase From 9 Lakh To 16...
article-image

Each test paper is worth 100 marks, with 15 marks allocated for a General Aptitude section and the remaining 85 marks for the chosen subject.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will be valid for three years from the announcement of results.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee Activates Mock Test Links—Start Practicing Today; Direct Link Here

GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee Activates Mock Test Links—Start Practicing Today; Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know

Oxford University College Announces Scholarship Program For Indian Students: Application Details...

Oxford University College Announces Scholarship Program For Indian Students: Application Details...

DRDO Seeks Applications For Multiple Positions, Offering Salaries Up To ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly

DRDO Seeks Applications For Multiple Positions, Offering Salaries Up To ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly

AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Set For Release Today: Check Exact Time & How To Access It

AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Set For Release Today: Check Exact Time & How To Access It