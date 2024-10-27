GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee Activates Mock Test Links—Start Practicing Today; Direct Link Here

GATE 2025 | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has activated the mock test links for GATE 2025. Candidates preparing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can access the mock tests on the official IIT GATE website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Mock Test Links Now Live

The official website states, “Click on the test paper name or its code to open the mock test link in a new tab or window. These mock tests are designed to help GATE 2025 candidates familiarize themselves with the format of the computer-based test.”

How to Access the GATE 2025 Mock Test

To participate in the mock tests, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official IIT GATE website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE 2025 mock test links available on the homepage.

A new page will open displaying the links by paper.

Select the desired link, which will open in a new page.

Enter the required details and click submit.

Once completed, the mock test will be displayed.

Take the mock test and click submit when finished.

Save a hard copy of the result page for future reference.

The GATE 2025 examination is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. It will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, featuring 30 test papers that include multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer type questions. Candidates may appear for one or two test papers only.

Each test paper is worth 100 marks, with 15 marks allocated for a General Aptitude section and the remaining 85 marks for the chosen subject.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will be valid for three years from the announcement of results.