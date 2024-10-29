 GATE 2025 Mock Test Links Activated Now At gate2025.iitr.ac.in
For the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has made mock test links activated. Tests are accessible to qualified applicants through links on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 09:09 AM IST
For the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has made mock test links activated. Tests are accessible to qualified applicants through links on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. For 38 subjects, the linkages have been activated. This exam is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Notification states, “The features in the actual GATE 2025 exam may be different from those available in the static mock test links. The mock test is not an indication of the topics from which the questions will appear in the GATE 2025 exam. Please consult the syllabus page for more details. The relative number of MCQ, MSQ, and NAT questions in the GATE 2025 exam may be different from that in the Mock Test.”

Exam Dates: February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025  

Result Announcement: March 19, 2025  

Conducting Institutes: IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee)  

How to appear for the GATE 2025 mock test: 

Step 1: Visit the official IIT GATE website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the links to the GATE 2025 mock test.

Step 3: The links will be accessible paper-by-paper on a newly opened page.

Step 4: A new page will open when you click on the necessary link.

Step 5: After entering the necessary information, click submit.

Step 6: The mock test will appear after it is finished.

Step 7: After completing the sample exam, click "Submit."

Step 8: For future reference, save a printed copy of the results page.

Exam pattern:

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)  

Total Test Papers: 30  

Question Types: Multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer type questions  

Allowed Papers: Candidates can appear for either one or two test papers only  

Total Marks: Each test paper is worth 100 marks  

Sections: General Aptitude: 15 marks, Subject-Specific Section: 85 marks

