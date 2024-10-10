GATE 2025 Registration Window With Late Fees To End Tomorrow; Apply NOW!

GATE 2025 | IStock images

Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 will close at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee tomorrow, October 11, with a late fee. The GATE application form 2025 can be submitted by qualified candidates through the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Application fees

Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) groups, as well as female candidates, must pay Rs 1,400 per test paper when registering for GATE 2025 during the extended period. For all other applicants, including those who are citizens of other countries, the application fee is Rs 2,300 per exam paper.

Eligibility criteria:



Candidates with degrees in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities can apply for GATE 2025. Students enrolled in undergraduate programs at least three years in advance are also

eligible. Professional certifications from the MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC that are equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning degrees are also eligible.



How to apply?



-Visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the GATE 2025 official website.

-Find and click the Apply Online link on the homepage.

-After that, enter the required information to register on the portal.

-After logging in, complete the GATE 2025 Application Form and submit all relevant papers.

-Once you have paid the application fee, click "Proceed".

-Save the application, then print a copy for your records.

GATE 2025

The dates of the GATE 2025 exam are scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16.

There will be two shifts for the exam to be given. There will be two shifts starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively.