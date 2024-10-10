 IITians Truly Humble Or Just Hiding Behind Modesty? Debate Erupts Over IIT Graduates' Humility After Viral X Post
A viral post on X about the humility of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduates has sparked debate. X user Jay Modi shared a story of an IITian introducing himself modestly, leading to mixed reactions. Some praised IITians for their humility, while others criticized them for frequently referencing their alma mater.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
@jay_modi6

A recent post on X has ignited a heated discussion about the humility of IIT graduates, questioning whether their modesty is genuine or a facade.

The discussion started when user Jay Modi, a graduate, posted about an anonymous IITian who initially introduced himself as having studied in a "college in Kanpur," but later it was revealed that he was a top 100 rank holder from IIT Kanpur.

Mr. Modi's post, which reads, "IITians are the most modest creatures out there," quickly gained traction, leading to various comments from users across the platform.

One user argued that humility is situational, commenting, "If I am around people smarter than me, obviously I will be humble. But if I am around less achievers, I would want to flex my degrees or qualifications to show I'm superior, which is nothing wrong if I use my knowledge to grow people around me."

However, the perception of IITians as being humble didn't sit well with everyone.

A user said, "I don't agree. I have a few IITians in my office and every conversation involves IIT somehow. A guy was singing, and another IITian commented how they used to do that in IIT. We talk about the stock market, and someone mentions an algorithm they developed at IIT. It's like they can't just say 'college."

Others praised IITians, with one stating, "I used to work with AIR 1 (Mains). He was as down-to-earth as a person can be," while another added, "Not everyone wants to brag about their achievements."

The debate highlighted contrasting views about the cultural identity and behaviour of IIT graduates. While some praised their modesty, others found the frequent references to their institution repetitive and unnecessary.

