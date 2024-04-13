UPSC NDA, NA 2024 Admit Card Out At upsc.gov.in, Know How to Download

File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued hall tickets for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024. Eligible candidates can obtain their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The NDA/ NA I 2024 examination is scheduled for April 21, 2024. It aims to facilitate admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), starting from January 2, 2025.

Vacancy Details:

- National Defence Academy (Army): 208 (including 10 positions for female candidates)

- National Defence Academy (Navy): 42 (including 12 positions for female candidates)

- National Defence Academy (Air Force):

(i) Flying – 92 (including 02 positions for female candidates)

(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 positions for female candidates)

(iii) Ground Duties (Non-Tech) – 10 (including 02 positions for female candidates)

- Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 (including 09 positions for female candidates)

Steps to Download UPSC NDA/ NA I Admit Card 2024:

1. Go to the official website upsc.gov.in .

2. Click on the NDA/ NA 1 admit card 2024 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials and proceed.

4. Verify and download the admit card.

5. Print a copy for future reference.

Direct link to NDA/ NA 1 admit card 2024.