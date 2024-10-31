Delhi Directorate of Education Directs Schools To Carry Out Safety, Security Guidelines For Students

Representative Image | Representative Image

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday directed all the government and private schools to ensure the implementation of guidelines on the safety and security of students.

"All the heads of government, government-aided and private schools are directed to take necessary steps as elaborated in the guidelines," according to a circular issued by the directorate.

Read Also Delhi DoE Mandates Strict Compliance For Special Schools To Implement Inclusive Education

About the guidelines

It mentioned that all heads of schools are asked to ensure the readiness of schools as per check-list for safety inspection of schools provided in manual on safety and security of children by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

"The NCPCR has developed guidelines to fix the accountability of the school management in the matter of the safety and security of children," it stated.

The circular mentioned that these guidelines also contain a checklist for safety inspection of schools.

Read Also NDMA advises steps to stay warm and safe amid cold wave

Guidelines for schools by NDMA

The DoE has instructed all heads of the institutions to follow the guidelines provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for hostels of educational institutions, it read.

"The Ministry of Education has also introduced the ‘Guidelines on School Safety and Security 2021’ issued in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions and the National Education Policy, 2020," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)